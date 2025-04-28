Delhi Groom Walks Out Of Wedding After DJ Plays 'Channa Mereya,' Karan Johar Reacts

New Delhi: Director Karan Johar recently reacted to a viral incident in which a groom walked out of his wedding when the song "Channa Mereya" from the Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma starrer Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was played. The song, sung by Arijit Singh, is a hit breakup anthem. In the movie, Ayan (played by Ranbir Kapoor) expresses his heartbreak as Alizeh (played by Anushka Sharma) is getting married.

According to an India Today report, the song struck a chord with the groom and reminded him of his ex-girlfriend. The emotional and overwhelmed groom decided to call off the wedding, and the baarat (wedding procession) headed back home. The incident quickly went viral and caught the attention of the director of the romantic film.

Karan Johar reacted to the news of the wedding drama with shock, writing, “Huh???''

