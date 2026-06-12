Delhi HC issues notice to 'Kala Hiran' makers on Salman Khan's plea, hearing set for June 19

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday issued notice on an application moved by Bollywood actor Salman Khan seeking to restrain the release and promotion of the film 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy', which he alleged violates his personality rights and harms his reputation.

The matter came up before Justice Neena Bansal Krishna in a pending commercial suit filed by Khan concerning the protection of his personality and publicity rights.

During the hearing, Advocate Nizam Pasha appearing for Khan submitted that the actor's personality rights, including his image, likeness and other aspects of his identity, had already been recognised and protected by the High Court in an earlier order.

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It was argued that despite such protection, a poster released on May 29 allegedly depicted a person bearing Khan's likeness and wearing a bracelet resembling the blue bracelet closely associated with the actor.

Advocate Nizam Pasha further submitted that the proposed film is linked to criminal proceedings that have received extensive media attention. Referring to the blackbuck hunting case, it was stated that there were four FIRs, that Khan had been acquitted in three of them, while proceedings in one matter remain pending in appeal.

The Court was told that defamatory statements concerning the actor were being circulated in the media regularly and that an injunction was therefore being sought against the film.

Khan's counsel also informed the Court that the film's trailer had been released on Friday morning.

Observing that notice was required to be issued to the respondents before any interim order could be considered,

Justice Krishna remarked that "even if it's a notice for a day, it is required."

Dictating the order, the Court noted that the application had been filed against producer Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, director Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey and others associated with the project. Notice was directed to be issued on the application.

The Court also took note of Khan's application under Order XXXIX, Rules 1 and 2 of the Code of Civil Procedure, seeking a stay on the release of 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy'.

Recording the submission that the trailer had been released on Friday, despite an earlier indication that it would be released on June 20, the Court listed the matter for further hearing on June 19.

According to Khan's application, the film and its promotional material are inspired by or based upon events connected with the 1998 blackbuck hunting case involving the actor. The plea contends that while Khan's name may not be expressly used, the film's posters, promotional material and public statements by persons associated with the project make him readily identifiable to viewers.

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The application refers to a poster released in May 2026 that allegedly depicts a character resembling Khan and wearing a bracelet similar to the actor's signature blue bracelet.

The plea further claimed that the character is shown holding a firearm despite Khan's acquittal in proceedings under the Arms Act, which, according to the actor, creates a misleading impression.

Khan has also argued that the film's storyline appears to draw from matters that remain the subject of judicial proceedings before higher courts. The plea submits that dissemination of content based on such issues could prejudice pending proceedings and interfere with his right to a fair trial.

The application additionally relies on media interviews, social media posts and public statements attributed to producer Amit Jani, which allegedly linked the film to the blackbuck case and to gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. Khan contends that such references are being used to generate publicity by drawing upon his identity and public persona.

According to the plea, a legal notice was issued on April 24, 2026 calling upon those associated with the project to cease development and promotion of the film.

However, Khan alleges that promotional activities continued despite the notice, leading him to seek urgent relief from the Court.

The actor has sought orders restraining the respondents from releasing, publishing, advertising, exhibiting or disseminating any teaser, trailer, poster or other promotional material relating to 'Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy', and from proceeding with the film's release pending adjudication of the dispute.

The respondents named in the proceedings include Amit Jani, Jani FireFox Films, Bharat Shrinate, Akshay Pandey, and other persons allegedly associated with the development and promotion of the project.

The matter will next be heard on June 19.