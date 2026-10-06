Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /People
  • /Delhi HC issues notice to Salman Khan on producer’s plea to halt suit over 'Kala Hiran' film

Delhi HC issues notice to Salman Khan on producer’s plea to halt suit over 'Kala Hiran' film

The Delhi High Court sought a response from Salman Khan on producer Amit Jani’s application seeking a stay on the actor's personality rights suit regarding the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 06, 2026, 07:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 06, 2026, 07:15 PM IST
Delhi HC issues notice to Salman Khan on producer’s plea to halt suit over 'Kala Hiran' film
Image Credit: ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
1st T20I: Naman Dhir makes debut as India win toss, opt to bowl against West Indies in Lucknow
2
3
4
5