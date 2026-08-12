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  • /Delhi HC orders takedown of obscene content, unauthorised merchandise featuring Khushi Kapoor

Delhi HC orders takedown of obscene content, unauthorised merchandise featuring Khushi Kapoor

The increasing number of these proceedings reflects the legal challenges posed by unauthorised commercial exploitation, deepfakes, manipulated images and other forms of digital misuse of public figures' identities.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 12, 2026, 01:20 PM IST|Updated: Aug 12, 2026, 01:20 PM IST
Delhi HC orders takedown of obscene content, unauthorised merchandise featuring Khushi Kapoor
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Delhi HC orders takedown of obscene content, unauthorised merchandise featuring Khushi Kapoor
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