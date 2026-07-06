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Delhi HC protects Ravi Kishan’s personality rights against AI and deepfake misuse

The Delhi High Court has granted an interim injunction restraining the unauthorised commercial or personal use of actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan’s name, voice, and likeness, specifically banning the creation of deepfakes and obscene AI-generated content across digital platforms.

Published: Jul 06, 2026, 08:37 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 08:37 PM IST
Delhi HC protects Ravi Kishan’s personality rights against AI and deepfake misuse
Image Credit: (Image: Instagram)

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