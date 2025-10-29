Delhi HC Refused Urgent Hearing On Plea Against Film ‘The Taj Story’

New Delhi,: The Delhi High Court has refused to grant an urgent hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed against the upcoming film 'The Taj Story,' which is slated for release on October 31, 2025.

The petition sought to halt the film’s release and review its certification granted by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), alleging that it distorts historical facts related to the Taj Mahal and could potentially disturb communal harmony.

The PIL, filed by advocate Shakeel Abbas, names the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the CBFC, and the film’s producer, director, writer, and actor Paresh Rawal as respondents.

The petitioner contends that the film spreads “misleading and manipulated information” about one of India’s most iconic monuments, the Taj Mahal, and promotes a partisan political ideology.

According to the plea, “The Taj Story portrays a distorted version of history, aiming to push a specific political narrative.

The petitioner claims that such depictions could “inflame religious sentiments and disrupt public order.”

The plea further points to a trend of politically charged films, citing 'The Kashmir Files' and 'The Bengal Files' as examples of movies that have allegedly contributed to a polarizing discourse.

The trailer of 'The Taj Story' was released on October 16, 2025, drawing widespread attention and criticism for its controversial depiction of historical events.

Despite this, the CBFC reportedly allowed the trailer’s release without adequate scrutiny.

The petition urged the High Court to direct the CBFC to re-examine the film’s certification, add a clear disclaimer clarifying the fictional nature of its content, and consider removing objectionable scenes or reclassifying it with an ‘Adults Only’ rating.

The court, however, declined to take up the matter for immediate hearing, meaning the film’s release on October 31 remains on schedule unless further judicial intervention occurs.