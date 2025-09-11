Delhi HC Safeguards Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Personality Rights, Bars Misuse Via AI And Deepfakes

New Delhi: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has received major relief as the Delhi High Court has ruled in favor of safeguarding the personality rights of the Bollywood actress.

During the hearing on Thursday, the High Court ruled that the unauthorized use of her personal attributes — including her name, image, likeness, and persona — through technological tools like Artificial Intelligence (AI), deepfakes, and morphing will be considered a violation of the actor's right to privacy and dignity.

What Did the Delhi HC Ruling State?

Justice Tejas Karnia, who presided over the matter, restrained several entities from misusing the actress’ name, image, and identity markers for commercial gain without her consent.

The court observed that such misuse not only causes financial loss to Bachchan but also harms her reputation, dignity, and goodwill.

“Any infringement of the plaintiff's personality rights, while causing confusion amongst the members of the public regarding endorsement or sponsorship of a product or service by the plaintiff, will also lead to dilution of the plaintiff's reputation and goodwill,” the order stated.

It further added that unauthorized use of her identity could mislead people into believing that she supports or endorses products and services.

“Personality rights allow a person to control and protect how their image, name, and likeness are used,” the court stressed.

