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Delhi HC seeks research on personality rights as Kriti Sanon approaches court for protection

Actor Kriti Sanon has moved the Delhi High Court to protect her personality rights, prompting the court to call for a comprehensive legal examination on the scope and jurisdiction of identity protection amid rising digital exploitation.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 17, 2026, 10:20 AM IST|Updated: Oct 17, 2026, 10:20 AM IST
Delhi HC seeks research on personality rights as Kriti Sanon approaches court for protection
Image Credit: @kritisanon/Instagram

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