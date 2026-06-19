Delhi High Court adjourns Salman Khan’s plea against release of ‘Kala Hiran’

"On Wednesday, they served me only a copy of the application, not the plaint," the counsel argued, adding that the filmmakers were receiving death threats over the project and that an FIR had already been lodged. After hearing the parties, the Delhi High Court directed Salman Khan to furnish the complete set of documents, including the plaint, to the respondent and fixed the matter for arguments on July 1. Shortly thereafter, the actor's counsel mentioned the matter again and contended that the filmmakers had already been served, seeking an earlier hearing date.