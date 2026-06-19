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Delhi High Court adjourns Salman Khan’s plea against release of ‘Kala Hiran’

The Delhi High Court has adjourned the hearing on Salman Khan’s plea seeking to restrain the release of the proposed film "Kala Hiran." Opposing the plea for urgent relief, counsel appearing for the filmmakers submitted that they had not been served the complete set of documents in the case.

Published: Jun 19, 2026, 03:06 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 03:06 PM IST
Delhi High Court adjourns Salman Khan’s plea against release of ‘Kala Hiran’
Image Credit: IANS

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