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Delhi High Court asks Amitabh Bachchan to remain personally present at next hearing

The Delhi High Court has directed actor Amitabh Bachchan to appear personally at the next hearing if his personality rights settlement agreement remains incomplete by November 16.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 10, 2026, 01:48 PM IST|Updated: Oct 10, 2026, 01:48 PM IST
Delhi High Court asks Amitabh Bachchan to remain personally present at next hearing
Image Credit: IMDb

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Delhi High Court asks Amitabh Bachchan to remain personally present at next hearing
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