DELHI HIGH COURT

Delhi High Court bars Ilaiyaraaja from licensing songs in copyright suit filed by Saregama India Limited

The Delhi High Court has granted an ex parte ad interim injunction in favour of Saregama India Limited, restraining Ilaiyaraaja from licensing or exploiting certain film sound recordings and musical works, after finding a prima facie case of copyright infringement and potential irreparable harm.

|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 06:34 PM IST|Source: ANI
Delhi High Court bars Ilaiyaraaja from licensing songs in copyright suit filed by Saregama India Limited

The Delhi High Court has granted an ex-parte ad-interim injunction in favour of Saregama India Limited, restraining noted music composer Ilaiyaraaja from exploiting or licensing certain copyrighted sound recordings and musical works claimed by the company.

The order was passed by Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on February 13, 2026,while hearing a commercial suit filed by the music label.

Saregama told the Court that it owns copyrights in a large catalogue of film music and sound recordings across several Indian languages, based on assignment agreements executed with film producers between 1976 and 2001.

According to the company, these agreements vested exclusive, worldwide, and perpetual rights in it to reproduce, license, and commercially exploit the works forming part of various cinematograph films.

The suit alleges that in February 2026, Ilaiyaraaja began granting licences to third parties and uploading songs on platforms such as Amazon Music, iTunes and JioSaavn, while also claiming ownership over the works.

Saregama contended that these acts amounted to infringement and created confusion regarding its legal title over the recordings.

Senior Advocate Chander M. Lall, appearing for Saregama, argued that under the Copyright Act, film producers are treated as the first owners of the music and sound recordings created for films unless there is a contract stating otherwise.

He relied on assignment agreements executed by producers in favour of the company to assert Saregama's exclusive rights over the works.

After examining the plaint, documents and submissions, the Court found that Saregama had made out a prima facie case. It observed that the assignment agreements and material placed on record indicated that the balance of convenience was in favour of the plaintiff and that continued exploitation could cause irreparable loss that may not be compensable monetarily.

Accordingly, the Court restrained Ilaiyaraaja, his agents, licensees and associatesfrom using, exploiting or issuing licences in respect of the sound recordings, musical and literary works forming part of the films listed in the annexure to the order, or from making any ownership claims over them.

The Court also issued summons in the suit and directed the defendant to file a written statement within 30 days of receipt.

Replies to the interim injunction application are to be filed within four weeks, with rejoinder, if any, within two weeks thereafter.

The matter has been listed before the Court on April 2, 2026, while the Joint Registrar will take up the case on April 24, 2026, for completion of service and pleadings.

