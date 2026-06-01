Delhi High Court grants interim protection to Naga Chaitanya over misuse of personality rights

The Delhi High Court has granted interim protection to Telugu actor Akkineni Naga Chaitanya against the unauthorised use of his name, image, voice and likeness across pornographic websites, online platforms and AI-generated content. The Court also ordered the removal of the infringing material within 24 hours of receiving the order.

Court grants ex parte interim injunction

Justice Jyoti Singh passed the order while hearing a commercial suit filed by the actor seeking protection of his personality and publicity rights. The plea alleged widespread misuse of his identity through pornographic content, deepfakes, defamatory material and unauthorised merchandise.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Court held that the actor had made out a prima facie case for an ex parte ad interim injunction, noting that the balance of convenience was in his favour and that continued misuse could cause irreparable harm to his reputation.

Actor’s reputation and goodwill recognised

The Court observed that Naga Chaitanya is a well-known actor with over 15 years in the film industry and has built significant goodwill and public recognition through his work in Telugu and Hindi cinema.

It noted that his name, image and persona constitute valuable commercial assets developed over years of professional effort and are entitled to legal protection.

Also Read | Court says Jacqueline Fernandez knew Sukesh's criminal past, accepted luxury gifts in Rs 200 crore money laundering case: Report

Protection of personality and publicity rights

Referring to established legal precedents, the Court reiterated that a celebrity’s personality rights include protection of their name, likeness, voice and image, and cannot be used by third parties without consent.

It further observed that unauthorised exploitation of a public figure’s identity can cause not only commercial damage but also harm privacy, dignity and reputation.

Concerns over AI-generated misuse and pornographic content

The Court specifically noted the misuse of AI tools, including deepfakes and face morphing technologies, to create inappropriate content using the actor’s likeness. It held that such material could mislead the public and seriously damage reputation.

Justice Singh also observed that pornographic content linked to the actor’s identity warranted immediate removal, as it could falsely suggest authenticity.

Action against merchandise and online platforms

The Court found that certain defendants were allegedly selling merchandise using the actor’s name and image without authorisation, potentially creating false impressions of endorsement.

It directed the removal of such listings and restrained further sale of infringing products, noting that misuse of a celebrity’s persona for commercial gain undermines established endorsement rights.

Pending further proceedings, the Court restrained multiple defendants, including John Doe entities, from using or exploiting Naga Chaitanya’s name, image, voice or likeness in any form without permission.

The order also extends to emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Generative AI, machine learning tools, deepfakes, AI chatbots and face-morphing software.

The Court directed several websites hosting allegedly infringing content to take down specific URLs linked to the actor. Google LLC was also instructed to remove identified YouTube videos and shorts that allegedly violated his personality rights.

The matter will be heard further in subsequent proceedings.

(With ANI inputs)