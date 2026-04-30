Delhi High Court grants interim relief to Karisma Kapoor’s children in Sunjay Kapur estate dispute

New Delhi: After an intense courtroom battle, the Delhi High Court on Thursday delivered its order on a plea filed by Karisma Kapoor’s children seeking interim relief in the Sunjay Kapur estate matter.



According to ANI, the Court granted interim relief to Karisma Kapoor’s children, restraining their stepmother Priya Kapur from dealing with the assets of late Sunjay Kapur. Justice Jyoti Singh observed that the estate must be preserved and not dissipated.



The order comes as a major relief for Karisma Kapoor’s children.



The Court held that the estate of late Sunjay Kapur must be preserved, noting that the trial may take time and, in the meantime, all concerns raised by the petitioners must be addressed by Defendant 1.



Observing that “suspicious circumstances” have been raised by the petitioners and Defendant 3 (Rani Kapur), the Court held that the onus lies on Priya Kapur (Defendant 1) to dispel such doubts. It further ruled that the question of preservation of the estate must be answered in the affirmative, adding that the assets must be protected while the trial is ongoing.

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The order comes in a high-profile dispute over the estate of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The Delhi High Court had earlier reserved its verdict on interim applications after concluding hearings. The injunction plea was moved by his children from his previous marriage with Karisma Kapoor, who have challenged the authenticity of the will.



During arguments, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya Kapur, denied allegations of concealment or siphoning of assets and maintained that full disclosures had been made. He also opposed the claims regarding high-value items and defended the validity of the will, stating it followed a format similar to another family will.



Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the children, pointed to alleged inconsistencies in the will, including its language, lack of registration and questions over its preparation. He argued that heightened scrutiny was required as Priya Kapur is both the propounder and sole beneficiary.



Separately, Sunjay Kapur’s mother has also challenged the will, claiming she was unaware of its existence and disputing the extent of asset disclosures. The dispute, involving assets estimated at nearly ₹30,000 crore, continues to be adjudicated, with the High Court’s interim order now ensuring preservation of the estate pending trial.

(Inputs from ANI)