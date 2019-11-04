close

Priyanka Chopra

Delhi pollution makes Priyanka Chopra wear mask, says it's hard to shoot here – Pic proof

PeeCee took to her social media account and posted a selfie wearing a mask as capital's air quality has hit the worst mark and is still critical. 

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Global star Priyanka Chopra is currently in the capital, shooting for her next titled 'The White Tiger' co-starring Rajkummar Rao. But it's not the movie or the cast which is making news this time but the deadly pollution in Delhi which is grabbing all the headlines. 

PeeCee took to her social media account and posted a selfie wearing a mask as capital's air quality has hit the worst mark and is still critical. A layer of smog has enveloped the entire atmosphere and people are finding it hard to breathe properly. 

Priyanka, in her caption, wrote: “Shoot days for #thewhitetiger. It’s so hard to shoot here right now that I can’t even imagine what it must be like to live here under these conditions. We r blessed with air purifiers and masks. Pray for the homeless. Be safe everyone. #airpollution #delhipollution #weneedsolutions #righttobreathe.”

Because the hazardous air quality, schools in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh will remain closed till November 5 as per the order issued by the government.

Well, Priyanka's next is based on popular write Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel 'The White Tiger'. The project is being directed by Ramin Bahrani. It is bankrolled by Netflix. 

She was last seen in 'The Sky Is Pink'. 

 

 

