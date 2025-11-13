Delhi Red Fort Blast: What Events Were Cancelled Due To The Tragedy? From Piyush Mishra’s Show To Delhi Crime 3 Screening — Check

New Delhi:A routine Monday evening turned into chaos when a series of blasts rocked the area near Delhi’s Red Fort metro station on November 10. The explosions claimed 13 lives and left several others injured.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the capital and across the country. According to reports, a white Hyundai i20 exploded as it approached the main red-light intersection near the historic monument, turning a busy evening into a scene of devastation. Over a dozen vehicles caught fire, and body parts were found scattered within a 100-metre radius.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, several major events in Delhi and nearby cities have been postponed or cancelled as a mark of respect for the victims.

Events Cancelled Following the Tragedy

Just a day after singer-songwriter Mika Singh called off his Delhi concert, actor Piyush Mishra also announced the cancellation of his upcoming live show in Gurugram. Both artists cited solidarity with the victims of the Red Fort blast.

Mika Singh, in an Instagram story, confirmed that his Delhi performance at Soho Club stood cancelled. He posted a folded-hands emoji alongside a heart with a bandage, expressing condolences for the victims.

Piyush Mishra, too, took to Instagram to share a statement:“Our Gurugram show — 15th November stands cancelled for now, following the unfortunate incident at Red Fort, Delhi. We stand with the city in this difficult moment and will announce a new date once safety protocols allow. Inqalab Zindabad. Jai Hind.”

Meanwhile, the makers of Ranveer Singh’s much-anticipated film Dhurandhar have also postponed their trailer launch, which was originally scheduled for November 12 at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai.

“The Dhurandhar trailer launch scheduled for November 12 has been postponed as a mark of respect to the victims and families affected by yesterday’s Delhi blast. The revised date and details for the trailer launch will be shared soon,” read a joint statement from Jio Studios, B62 Studios, and Team Dhurandhar.

Actress Huma Qureshi also announced the cancellation of the premiere event for Delhi Crime Season 3.

On her Instagram story, Huma wrote:“In light of the unfortunate event in Delhi and the concerning news regarding Dharmendra ji’s health, we have decided to cancel today’s screening for Delhi Crime Season 3. We were eager to celebrate together, but these moments require a period of solemn respect.”

She concluded with, “The show will premiere on the 13th. I trust you all will be tuning in and sending us your support then. Love & prayers, Huma.”

Who Was Behind the Delhi Red Fort Blast?

DNA tests have confirmed that the car which exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort was driven by Dr. Umar Nabi, an assistant professor at Al-Falah University in Faridabad.

According to investigators, Umar allegedly detonated the explosives in panic after learning that his associates—part of a Faridabad-based terror module linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM)—had been arrested.

Two of his close aides, Dr. Muzammil and Dr. Shaheen, who also taught at Al-Falah University, are suspected members of the same “white-collar terror network.” The arrest of Dr. Shakeel, from whose premises over 2,900 kg of IED-making material was seized, is believed to have triggered Umar’s desperate act.