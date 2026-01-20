Delhi’s Tis Hazari Court Commits Alleged Rape Case Against TV Actor Ashish Kapoor, Two Others To Sessions Court

Delhi's Tis Hazari Court has recently committed (transferred) an alleged rape case against TV actor Ashish Kapoor and two others to the court of sessions for further proceedings. All three accused persons are on bail in this case.

An FIR was lodged at Civil Lines police station on August 11, 2025, under section related to rape, Gang rape, causing hurt etc on the complaint filed by the victim.

Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet under 64 (1) (rape) BNS in November 2025.

After completion of scrutiny of the charge sheet and documents, Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMFC) Kartik Taparia committed the case to the court of sessions.

"The offence punishable under section 64 (1) BNS is exclusively triable by the Hon'ble Court of Sessions. Therefore, the present case is committed to the Hon'ble Court of Sessions for trial. It was notified to the Public Prosecutor," JMFC Kartik Taparia ordered on January 15.

The court directed the Ahlmad to complete the file in all respects and place it before the Ld. Principal District & Sessions Judge on January 22, 2026, at 2:00 PM.

In this case, two other Accused are Kapil Gupta and Ritu Gupta. While granting bail to Ashish Kapoor on September 10 the court had pointed out the lapses in the investigation and said, "Despite having been taken on PC remand, no sincere efforts were made to recover the mobile phone. No searches, as per the law, were carried out. There is nothing on record that the accused did not cooperate in the investigations."

Advocate Deepak Sharma had argued that the allegations against athe ccused Ashish Kapoor are false. This case has been filed for the sole purpose of extorting money. The complainant is a habitual of filing complaints. She had filed a complaint against her landlord in Janakpuri Police Station this year.

This Case was registered on a complaint filed by a woman who attended a party where the accused was also present.

Ashish Kapoor was arrested in Pune, Maharashtra, on September 2. His application seeking interim protection from arrest had become infructuous after his arrest in Pune.

The Complaint was invited at a party organised in the neighbourhood of Ashish. She said that she met Ashish for the first time and his friends too. It is alleged that she was made to drink mixed with something, and she lost her consciousness. Thereafter, she was dragged to the washroom and was allegedly gangraped.