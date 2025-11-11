Advertisement
DELHI BOMB BLAST

Delhi Serial Bomb Blasts: Vijay, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood, And Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Express Condolences Over Loss Of Lives

A blast near the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi killed eight and injured seven, prompting widespread condolences.

Written By Ahana Tiwari|Last Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 01:08 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Delhi Serial Bomb Blasts: Vijay, Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood, And Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Express Condolences Over Loss Of Lives(Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: At least eight people were killed and several others injured when a powerful explosion ripped through a car parked near the Red Fort on Monday evening, Delhi Police reported. The blast occurred at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the historic monument around 7 pm, leaving at least six vehicles and three autorickshaws on fire, with a total of 24 vehicles damaged. Firefighting teams quickly brought the flames under control.

Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch teams reached the site within 10 minutes. “This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. Within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot,” he said.

Celebs Condemn Blast

The Bollywood fraternity took to social media to mourn the victims of the Delhi Red Fort blast and express their condolences.

Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon expressed her grief over the incident, calling it “horrible” and extending condolences to the bereaved families. She wrote, "Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast. Horrible news."

Actor Sonu Sood shared his heartfelt sympathies, urging people to support the victims. “My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today’s tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. Let’s support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace,” he wrote.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to Instagram to pray for the victims and their families. “Saddened at the Blast, may they find the culprits and punish them severely. Prayers and more prayers,” she wrote.

The leader of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam party also expressed shock and sorrow on X (formerly Twitter), offering condolences to the families and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.

Also Read | Red Fort Blast Kills Eight In Delhi: How To Protect Yourself In Bomb Blast Situations?

A powerful explosion near Gate 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in New Delhi killed eight people and injured seven others, a senior official from Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital told ANI on Monday.

Ahana Tiwari

Ahana Tiwari

