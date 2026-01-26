Delivery boy hits Sidharth Bhardwaj’s BMW, what happens next leaves internet emotional

Mumbai: Splitsvilla fame actor Sidharth Bhardwaj has won hearts on social media after sharing a series of videos on Instagram about his encounter with a delivery executive in Mumbai.

In the video, the rider accidentally crashed into Sidharth’s parked luxury BMW car. While the incident initially led to a discussion about compensation, it took an emotional turn when the delivery agent revealed his personal struggle.

Sidharth took to Instagram to explain the incident in detail. He said the delivery boy, identified as Vishal, accidentally rammed into his parked BMW while trying to overtake another vehicle, leaving visible scratches on its white exterior.

Sidharth Bhardwaj Confronts Delivery Boy Who Hit His BMW

In the clip, Sidharth is seen turning the camera towards Vishal and asking him to explain what happened. The visibly frightened delivery agent apologised and admitted that the accident was unintentional.

According to Bhardwaj, the delivery boy soon broke down in tears and showed him hospital bills, revealing that his mother was suffering from last-stage mouth cancer and that he was working tirelessly to cover her medical expenses.

Moved by his condition, Sidharth decided not to take a single rupee from him.

While showing the damage to his vehicle, the actor mentioned that the repair cost would be around Rs 1–1.5 lakh.

In another video, Sidharth shared that within an hour of posting the earlier clip, Vishal had received Rs 25,000–30,000 from netizens who wanted to help. The actor also appeared emotional while speaking to Vishal’s mother over a phone call.

Sharing the update, Sidharth wrote, “In one hour, Vishal has received 25–30k from you guys… He even offered to fix my car with that money, but I told him every single penny is for his mother and my car is not his responsibility. You guys are magical to show this kind of love. You’ve restored my faith in humanity. Thank you.”

Another post showed Sidharth visiting Vishal’s home to meet his ailing mother. He added that he was “flooded with messages” from people wanting to help the family.

Netizens React

Social media users praised Sidharth’s gesture and the collective kindness shown by viewers.

One user commented, “Got me crying. This is how we can make a difference in any life we touch. Keep up the good work, Sid.”

Another wrote, “This will inspire millions to be humans first. Great work, thank you.”

A third user added, “Brother, there are very few kind-hearted people left in this world. This was a heartwarming gesture. Respect to you for choosing empathy over anger despite the damage to such an expensive car.”