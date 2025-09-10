Demon Slayer All Seasons, Movie Recap: Essential Highlights To Know Before Infinity Castle Releases In India

One of the most highly anticipated films of 2025, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, is all set to hit Indian theatres this September. Even before its official release, the movie is already creating a buzz at the box office. Based on the climactic final arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s best-selling manga Demon Slayer, the excitement among fans is at an all-time high. As we count down to the release, here’s a complete recap of all the previous seasons and films in the Demon Slayer saga:

Season 1: Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc

The story begins with Tanjiro Kamado, a kind-hearted boy who returns home from selling charcoal only to find his entire family slaughtered by demons. The sole survivor is his sister Nezuko, who has been turned into a demon herself.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

As Tanjiro sets off to seek help, he encounters Giyu Tomioka, a member of the elite Hashira (the highest-ranking swordsmen in the Demon Slayer Corps). Giyu is surprised to see Nezuko protecting Tanjiro despite her demon instincts and sends Tanjiro to train under Sakonji Urokodaki.

Tanjiro undergoes rigorous training and passes the Final Selection, a deadly test to become an official Demon Slayer. He begins his missions, always accompanied by Nezuko, who fights alongside him.

Also Read | Who Is The Mysterious Creator Behind Record-Breaking Anime? Who Keeps Their Gender, Face, And Real Name A Secret

During his second mission in Tokyo, Tanjiro uses his heightened sense of smell to identify Muzan Kibutsuji, the demon responsible for his family's death and Nezuko’s transformation. There, he meets Tamayo and Yushiro, two peaceful demons who aid him in his quest to find a cure for Nezuko.

Muzan, feeling threatened, sends the Temari Demon and Arrow Demon to kill Tanjiro, but he defeats them with great difficulty.

On his journey, Tanjiro meets two other key characters:

Zenitsu Agatsuma, a cowardly yet powerful swordsman who fights while unconscious.

Inosuke Hashibira, a wild fighter who wears a boar’s head and has a fierce temper.

As the trio fights demons together, Tanjiro starts unlocking a powerful new ability, Hinokami Kagura, a mysterious flame-style breathing technique, in addition to his initial Water Breathing style.

Later, they face powerful enemies in a forest filled with spider demons and encounter Shinobu Kocho, the Insect Hashira. Eventually, Tanjiro and Nezuko are brought before the Hashira for violating the rule that forbids a demon from being a Slayer’s companion.

Movie: Mugen Train Arc

Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke join the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, on a mission aboard the Mugen Train to investigate a series of mysterious disappearances. Together, they fight off Enmu, a demon who manipulates dreams.

However, the real threat appears in the form of Akaza, an Upper-Rank demon. Rengoku engages in a fierce battle to protect the others but is tragically killed, leaving a deep impact on Tanjiro and his companions.

Also Read | Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking Shatters Indian Box Office Records, Opens 5 AM Shows In India

Season 2: Entertainment District Arc

The trio teams up with the flamboyant Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui, as they infiltrate the Entertainment District to hunt down a demon.

They discover the powerful sibling demons Daki and Gyutaro, both Upper-Rank members. After a gruelling battle that tests their limits, the team succeeds in defeating them, marking the first time in over a century that an Upper-Rank demon is killed.

Season 3: Swordsmith Village Arc

The death of an Upper-Rank demon causes an uproar in the demon world, leading to a meeting with Muzan and his remaining Upper Moons.

Tanjiro travels to the secret Swordsmith Village for repairs and meets:

Muichiro Tokito, the Mist Hashira

Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira

Together, they face off against Hantengu, a demon who splits into multiple bodies representing different emotions. Tanjiro also reconnects with Genya Shinazugawa, who has developed a mysterious ability by consuming demon flesh.

Season 4: Hashira Training Arc

The Hashira gather at the Ubuyashiki Mansion to prepare for the final battle. Tanjiro undergoes intense training to become stronger, as do the rest of the Demon Slayer Corps.

We learn more about Genya’s relationship with his older brother, Sanemi, the Wind Hashira, and the personal sacrifices many slayers have made.

As the Hashira continue training, Muzan finally locates Kagaya Ubuyashiki, the leader of the Demon Slayers. In a desperate attempt to destroy Muzan, Ubuyashiki sacrifices himself in a suicide mission, setting a trap.

However, Muzan survives and is transported, along with the Demon Slayers, into the Infinity Castle by the demon Nakime, setting the stage for the epic final battle.

What to Expect in Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

In Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, the Demon Slayer Corps launches a full-scale assault on Muzan Kibutsuji’s lair, the eerie, ever-shifting Infinity Castle. Inside this distorted dimensional fortress, gravity defies logic and architecture bends and twists, setting the stage for some of the most visually dynamic and emotionally charged battles in the series.

As the Hashira and Tanjiro’s team confront the remaining Upper Rank demons, expect high-stakes showdowns that blend brutal action with powerful character arcs. Characters like Zenitsu, Inosuke, and even antagonist Akaza undergo significant development, revealing new depths and emotional conflicts. The tone is notably darker and more intense than previous arcs, with minimal comic relief and a heavy focus on sacrifice, resolve, and the looming final confrontation with Muzan.

India Release

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is set to release in theatres across India on 12 September 2025, bringing the next epic chapter of the saga to fans nationwide.