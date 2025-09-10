Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Advance Booking Shatters Indian Box Office Records, Opens 5 AM Shows In India

New Delhi: One of the most highly anticipated films of 2025, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle, is all set to hit Indian theatres in September, and it’s already creating a storm at the box office even before its official release. The film, based on the climactic arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s best-selling manga Demon Slayer, has fans eagerly counting down the days as excitement builds nationwide.

Massive Success in Japan

The film had already made headlines following its release in Japanese theatres, where it saw an overwhelming response. According to IMDb, all advance bookings for the Japanese version were sold out within just 15 minutes of opening.

Indian Advance Bookings Break Records

As ticket sales opened in India just a week before the film’s release, the response was nothing short of extraordinary. According to a report by trade tracking website Sacnilk, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has already sold over one lakh tickets for its opening day, with weekend bookings crossing two and a half lakh across the leading national cinema chains, PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis.

A Record-Breaking Film

The film has reportedly grossed over Rs 15 crores from opening weekend ticket sales alone, positioning it as the biggest non-Hollywood foreign animation or live-action film ever released in India. It has already surpassed the advance booking collections of other major anime hits such as Suzume and Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

First film to have 5 a.m. Show

With just one day left before the official release, the film has sparked a level of enthusiasm rarely seen for international animated films in India. Ticket prices on platforms like BookMyShow have surged, reaching up to Rs 700 and even Rs 1000 in certain cities. In an unprecedented move, Demon Slayer has also become the first-ever Japanese film to be screened at 5 AM in Pune, India.

Since its debut, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has evolved into a global cultural phenomenon, consistently breaking box office records, dominating anime charts, and capturing the hearts of fans around the world. Its previous film, Mugen Train, which was re-released in Indian theatres on August 13, 2021, remains the highest-grossing anime film of all time in Japan. Expectations for Infinity Castle have been sky-high, and early indicators show it may exceed them in the Indian market as well.

