Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Arc Movie Advance Booking To Open In India On THIS Date - Details Inside

New Delhi: The wait is almost over for anime fans in India. One of the most anticipated anime films of 2025, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release and fans can now mark their calendars. The film, which brings the final and most intense showdown between Tanjiro and Muzan to the big screen, will officially release in Indian cinemas on September 12, with advance bookings opening on September 5.

Based on the climactic arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s best-selling manga, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc will depict the dramatic events as the Demon Slayer Corps is pulled into the eerie and ever-shifting Infinity Castle.

Crunchyroll has officially announced that advance booking for the movie will open on September 5. The announcement was made via social media, with the caption, “The paths we've chosen to take, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle takes legendary fights exclusively to theatres September 12th! Tickets go live on September 5th!”

The announcement was met with an outpouring of excitement from fans who have long awaited the adaptation of this final arc.

Adding to the hype, the makers have previously revealed that a special fan screening will be held in Mumbai on September 7. A select group of fans will be invited to watch the film ahead of its public release.

"Join us for the exclusive Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle Fan Screening in Mumbai on 7th September 2025! Experience the action, emotions, and surprises you won’t want to miss! Register now through the link in bio!" the official Instagram post read.

Since its debut, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has become a cultural phenomenon, breaking box office records, topping anime charts, and capturing hearts globally. Its previous movie, Mugen Train, became the highest-grossing anime film of all time, setting high expectations for this upcoming release.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Arc will officially release in India on September 12, and will be available in Japanese (with English subtitles), as well as English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making it accessible to fans across the country.