Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection Day 3: Japanese Anime Eyes Rs 50 Cr Mark In India

New Delhi: The Japanese anime sensation Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is making waves worldwide, breaking records and captivating audiences across continents. In India, the film has made history by becoming the highest-grossing non-Hollywood foreign animation or live-action release ever, while also becoming the first Japanese anime to screen 5 a.m. shows in Pune.

Demon Slayer Infinity Castle Box Office Collection

Since its release on September 12, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle has shown remarkable box office performance. According to trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 13.25 crore on both its opening days, with Day 3 witnessing a significant jump to Rs 14.5 crore. This brings the total earnings in India to an impressive Rs 41 crore so far.

Demon Slayer US Box Office

The film is also making headlines in the United States, where it shattered records with a $70 million opening weekend gross in North America, according to Box Office Mojo. This marks the best-ever debut for an anime film in the US, surpassing the previous record held by Pokémon: The First Movie, which earned $31 million during its 1999 release. Notably, Demon Slayer topped the North American box office this weekend, outperforming titles like The Conjuring: Last Rites and Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

Demon Slayer Storyline

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle follows the intense final preparations at the Ubuyashiki Mansion as the Hashira and the Demon Slayer Corps ready themselves for the ultimate battle. While Tanjiro and his allies undergo rigorous training to strengthen their abilities, the villain Muzan survives and, with the help of the demon Nakime, transports the warriors into the Infinity Castle, setting the stage for a climactic showdown.

The film is available in India in its original Japanese with English subtitles, alongside dubbed versions in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, ensuring fans across the country can enjoy the epic story.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle continues to captivate audiences with its thrilling narrative and stunning animation, cementing its place as a global phenomenon in the anime world.