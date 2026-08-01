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'Demonic leftists se bachao...': Kangana Ranaut reacts to teen's apology for abusing PM Modi

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut urged parents to protect youth from political manipulation after a teenager apologised for using abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Jantar Mantar protest.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 01:39 PM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 01:39 PM IST
'Demonic leftists se bachao...': Kangana Ranaut reacts to teen's apology for abusing PM Modi
Image Credit: @Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

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