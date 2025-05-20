Advertisement
DENZEL WASHINGTON

Denzel Washington Gets Into Heated Exchange With 'Handsy' Photographer At Cannes Film Festival

Denzel Washington argues with a handsy photographer at Cannes Film Festival. 

|Last Updated: May 20, 2025, 12:16 PM IST|Source: ANI
Denzel Washington Gets Into Heated Exchange With 'Handsy' Photographer At Cannes Film Festival (Source:Instagram)

Cannes : Actor Denzel Washington, who was honoured with the prestigious honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday night, got into a heated argument with a handsy photographer.

The Hollywood star walked the red carpet for the premiere of his movie 'Highest 2 Lowest' when he started exchanging words with one of the many photographers lined up to capture the stars of the event, reported Page Six.

Washington approached the shutterbug, pointed his finger in his face, and appeared to reprimand him, as per the outlet.

The photographer tried to lighten up the mood by grabbing the Oscar winner's arm, but this only worsened the issue, according to Page Six.

"Stop it, stop it, stop it," Washington repeated as he flung the man's hand off his arm and walked away, as per the outlet.

Before this incident, Washington was busy interacting with his co-star A$AP Rocky. While director Spike Lee started his conversation with the rapper, Washington's attention was turned towards the camerapersons, according to Page Six.

Washington received a big surprise at the Cannes Film Festival on Monday night as he was honoured with the prestigious honorary Palme d'Or, a special award given to celebrate his long and successful career in cinema.

The unexpected moment happened just before the screening of his latest film, Highest 2 Lowest, directed by Spike Lee.

Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux presented the award. This makes Washington the 22nd person to ever receive the honour. Washington is currently performing on Broadway in Othello and made a short visit to France for the festival.

The award came as a surprise, unlike the one given earlier this year to Robert De Niro, which was announced ahead of the festival. 

