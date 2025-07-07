'Descendants' Cast Remembers Co-Star Cameron Boyce On His 6th Death Anniversary

Washington : Cameron Boyce's 'Descendants' co-stars remembered the actor on his sixth death anniversary.

On Sunday, the cast of the Disney Channel original film trilogy paid tribute to the late actor who died at age 20 of an epileptic seizure in 2019 after he originated the role of Cruella de Vil's son Carlos in the original 2015 fantasy movie musical, reported Deadline.

"Our Angel. Forever," wrote Sofia Carson on Instagram with a behind-the-scenes cast photo, which Booboo Stewart also shared on his Instagram Story.



Sarah Jeffery also shared a photo of herself with Boyce in 2014 "on a BC ferry to Victoria to shoot more of Descendants. Life is good. Miss you Cam."

Boyce, who was also known for his roles in 'Grown Ups', 'Jessie and Mrs. Fletcher', died in his sleep on July 6, 2019, reported Deadline.

His family noted at the time that his death was caused by "an ongoing medical condition," which was later revealed to be epilepsy.

"It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron," a family rep said in a statement.

"He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated. The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are utterly heartbroken and ask for privacy during this immensely difficult time as we grieve the loss of our precious son and brother," they added as quoted by Deadline.

According to the outlet, Boyce's family started the Cameron Boyce Foundation in his honour, aiming to cure epilepsy by funding research, education and awareness campaigns.