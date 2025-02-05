Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan may not be frequently seen on the big screen, but his financial portfolio is rock solid. The actor earns a steady income of ₹18.90 lakh per month, thanks to a lucrative property lease agreement with the State Bank of India (SBI).

Junior Bachchan leased out the ground floor of his Juhu property, located near Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic residence Jalsa, to SBI. The lease agreement, reportedly signed on September 28, 2021, spans 15 years, with rental increments every five years.Current Rent: ₹18.90 lakh per month. After 5 years: ₹23.6 lakh per month. After 10 years: ₹29.53 lakh per month. Security Deposit Paid by SBI: ₹2.26 crore

The property in question, spanning 3,150 sq. ft, is part of two bungalows owned by Abhishek—Vatsa and Ammu—in the posh Juhu Vile Parle Development Scheme (JVPD) area. Before SBI, the same space was leased to Citibank for several years until the agreement ended in 2019.

The Bachchans have a strong foothold in Mumbai’s real estate market. According to Money Control, Amitabh Bachchan purchased a 5,184 sq. ft property in December 2020 for ₹31 crore, developed by the Crystal Group’s Atlantis project. The property registration was completed in April 2021, with a stamp duty of ₹62 lakh. Meanwhile, Abhishek had also sold an apartment for ₹45.75 crore in a separate deal.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in King, a film headlined by Shah Rukh Khan. While details about his role remain under wraps, fans are eagerly awaiting his return to the big screen.