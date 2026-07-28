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Dev Anand's son Suneil Anand dies at 70 after suffering heart attack in London

Actor Suneil Anand, son of legendary Bollywood star Dev Anand, has passed away at the age of 70 after suffering a heart attack in London. The actor, who made his debut with Anand Aur Anand, died at the same hospital where his father breathed his last.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 08:09 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 08:09 PM IST
Dev Anand's son Suneil Anand dies at 70 after suffering heart attack in London

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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