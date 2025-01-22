New Delhi: Deva, starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde, is all set for a grand theatrical release, marking Shahid's highly anticipated return in an action-packed role. The film, produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, has generated immense excitement through striking posters, a thrilling teaser, and the electrifying first track, "Bhasad Machaa." The trailer has already set the internet abuzz, offering fans a glimpse of stunning visuals and intense action sequences.

One of the most intriguing aspects of Deva's promotion is its first look, featuring Shahid with a graffiti of legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan in the background. An industry insider shares that the first poster of Deva hides subtle clues about the film’s plot. Shahid Kapoor’s rugged, raw look, paired with Amitabh Bachchan’s graffiti in the background, is more than just a design choice—it’s a hint at the film’s tone and narrative.

These details aren’t accidental; they’re carefully crafted to spark curiosity and get the audience thinking about the connections between the visuals and the storyline. It’s a smart move to tease the plot while keeping the mystery intact.

Director Rosshan Andrrews revealed the inspiration behind the graffiti, explaining, “Being a huge Amitabh Bachchan fan, I decided to include a graffiti of him in the film. This graffiti and Amitabh Bachchan’s aura play a significant role in the movie. When you watch Deva, you’ll understand the importance of this element and why it’s there.”

The trailer and song have already garnered rave reviews for their high-octane action and electrifying energy, showcasing Shahid Kapoor’s dynamic return in a massy, intense role. Fans are equally excited about Pooja Hegde’s performance, adding to the anticipation for the film.

Directed by renowned Malayalam filmmaker Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Roy Kapur Films, Deva is an explosive action thriller set to release on January 31, 2025.