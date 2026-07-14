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Devi Sri Prasad shares heartfelt tribute to S Janaki, recalls cherished memory

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad paid an emotional tribute to legendary playback singer S Janaki, saying words could never capture her greatness. He also recalled a cherished memory of receiving an unforgettable compliment from the iconic singer.

Published: Jul 14, 2026, 02:46 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 02:46 PM IST
Devi Sri Prasad shares heartfelt tribute to S Janaki, recalls cherished memory
Image Credit: Devi Sri Prasad, Instagram

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