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Devil wears Prada stars Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame stars

Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci were honoured with stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. 

|Last Updated: May 01, 2026, 06:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Devil wears Prada stars Emily Blunt, Stanley Tucci honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame stars(Source: ANI)

Los Angeles: 'The Devil Wears Prada' stars Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt have been felicitated with Hollywood Walk of Fame stars.
 
Stanley and Emily were joined by their family members and friends from the industry for the special event. The unveiling of the stars saw Meryl Streep, as well as Emily's former costars Dwayne Johnson and Matt Damon, in attendance.
 
Both Meryl and Matt delivered speeches for Tucci and Emily.
 
In his speech, Damon, 55, called Tucci, 65, and Blunt, 43, "legends", as per PEOPLE.

Also Read: The Devil Wears Prada 2 X review: Honest first reactions of fans after watching Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep's high fashion movie!

 
"I just can't think of two people more deserving to be added to this cultural landmark, to be giving young artists hope," he said. "You guys have just been doing consistently stellar work for decades, and it is such a joy to watch you guys. But beyond that, you're two of my favourite humans that I've ever met on this planet."
 
"You've been able to navigate and thrive in an incredibly difficult business with such grace, and you've been able to navigate personally and thrive so beautifully in a very, very tricky world. We love you so much," he added.
 
Johnson joked that "it's about time" that Blunt and Tucci got stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In his speech, he spoke about Blunt's character and said he admires how humble she is in life.
 
"Every single day, knowing Emily, as many of us do, that is one grateful woman who will wake up feet on the ground, being grateful about every moment," he said. "I feel like when you're grateful about every moment, that then leads to the thing I think we all look for, which is joy and peace of mind."

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Also Read: Most-awaited films & series on OTT and cinemas on Friday (May 1, 2026): The Devil Wears Prada 2, Raja Shivaji to Matka King
 
"And those are all the things I think that make up Emily and so much more," he said of his Jungle Cruise costar.
 
Meanwhile, Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt reunited on screen for the second part of the iconic film 'The Devil Wears Prada', which hit the silver screens on May 1.

 

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