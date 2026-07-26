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Devoleena Bhattacharjee demands resignation of Punjab, Kerala, and Karnataka education ministers following Dharmendra Pradhan's exit

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee backed calls for the education ministers of Punjab, Kerala, and Karnataka to step down, arguing that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation sets a precedent for state leaders to follow.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Jul 26, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Jul 26, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
Devoleena Bhattacharjee demands resignation of Punjab, Kerala, and Karnataka education ministers following Dharmendra Pradhan's exit
Image Credit: X/@Devoleena_23

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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