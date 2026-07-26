Recently, Shweta Tiwari reacted to the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. She took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video featuring CJP leader Abhijeet Dipke. In the clip, Dipke could be heard saying that after Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation, they could seek the resignation of any Cabinet minister who underperformed. Resharing the same, the ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay' actress wrote, “Now, when is the Punjab Education Minister resigning? And when are you protesting there, Cockroach Janta Party?”