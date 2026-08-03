Dhanashree Verma offers prayers at Kashi Vishwanath on first Sawan Somwar

Choreographer and public figure Dhanashree Verma offered prayers at the iconic Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi on Monday, aligning her visit with the first Sawan Somwar of the holy Shravan month. While her pilgrimage highlighted deep spiritual devotion on an auspicious day, video clips circulating online have sparked a debate regarding temple rules and mobile phone usage within the premises.
Dhanashree travelled to Varanasi specifically to seek blessings during Shravan, a period deeply sacred to Lord Shiva. Following her visit, clips surfaced on social media showing her recording video footage while approaching the temple's inner sanctum. The video has prompted online discussions among netizens regarding strict security guidelines and the enforcement of photography restrictions inside major temple complexes.
Despite the online chatter, Dhanashree expressed immense gratitude for the opportunity to soak in the city's spiritual atmosphere. In an official Instagram post capturing her experience, she wrote:
"Absolutely no words can truly describe what my heart is feeling here in Kashi. Just gratitude, love and divinity. Thank you Mahadev, for this blessing."
Dhanashree's itinerary extended beyond her visit to the Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple. She also paid her respects at the Shri Kaal Bhairav Temple—traditionally considered the guardian deity of the city—and acknowledged other prominent spiritual sites, including the Maa Annapurna Mandir.
Alongside her temple visits, Dhanashree immersed herself in the local culture, concluding her trip by trying Varanasi's world-famous Banarasi Paan, which she praised as the best she had ever tasted.
Dhanashree’s visit coincided with the first Monday of the Shravan month, an exceptionally auspicious period in the Hindu calendar. The Mondays falling within this month, known as Sawan Somwars, are dedicated to intense devotion, fasting (vrat), and rituals aimed at seeking divine blessings for peace and prosperity.
According to Hindu tradition, the month of Shravan holds profound mythological importance:
Samudra Manthan: It is believed that during the churning of the cosmic ocean, Lord Shiva consumed the deadly poison (Halahala) to save the universe. Devotees perform Rudrabhishek, offering water, milk, curd, honey, and Belpatra leaves to the Shiva Lingam, to cool his throat and express gratitude.
Goddess Parvati's Penance: Tradition holds that Goddess Parvati performed rigorous penance and fasted throughout Shravan to win Lord Shiva as her consort, establishing the long-standing practice of the Sawan Somwar fast.
Kanwar Yatra: The first Monday typically marks a major surge in the annual Kanwar Yatra, where millions of devotees (Kanwariyas) trek vast distances to fetch holy water from the Ganges River to pour over sacred Shiva Lingams across the country, including Kashi Vishwanath.
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