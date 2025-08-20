New Delhi: Choreographer and actress Dhanashree Verma finally broke her silence on ex-husband and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal wearing a T-shirt that read, 'Be Your Own Sugar Daddy' on the final hearing date of their divorce. She opened up on her personal life and how she dealt with all the ups and downs.

Dhanashree On Yuzvendra Chahal's 'Sugar Daddy' T-Shirt

In a podcast with Humans of Bombay, Dhanashree said, "I still remember when I was standing there and the verdict was about to be given. Even though we were so well-prepared mentally, I got so emotional. I started howling in front of everybody. I couldn't even express what I was feeling at that point. I just remember that I just kept crying, I was just howling and crying. Of course! All of that happened, and he (Chahal) walked out first."

On Yuzvendra Chahal wearing a slogan T-shirt which caught the attention of netizens and was talked about on social media, Dhanashree said, "You know that people are going to blame you. Before I had even known that this T-shirt stunt had happened, we were all aware that people were going to blame me for this."

When Dhanashree Saw Chahal's Slogan Tee

She revealed that he saw Chahal’s T-shirt slogan on social media videos after she left the court. Adding, she was surprised, she said, "Are bhai, WhatsApp kar deta. T-shirt kyun pehna hai?"

Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot at the Karma Lakelands in Gurugram on December 22, 2020 amid COVID-19 breakout after dating each other for a while. They had announced their engagement in August 2020, right before IPL had begun.