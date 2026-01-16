Dhanush And Mrunal Thakur’s Alleged Wedding Date Reports Surface Online: Here’s What We Know So Far

New Delhi: Fresh marriage rumours have taken Bollywood by storm, with reports linking actors Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur and claiming that the two are set to tie the knot. While several reports suggest that the actors have been dating, there has been no official confirmation from either party regarding their relationship or wedding plans.

Earlier, Mrunal had addressed the speculation and clarified that Dhanush was “just a good friend.” She had also stated that the Tamil star attended the screening of her film at the invitation of her co-star Ajay Devgn. However, a new report doing the rounds online has now allegedly leaked a wedding date for the rumoured couple.

According to a report by the Free Press Journal, Dhanush and Mrunal Thakur are reportedly set to get married on February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day next month. Neither actor has commented on the claim so far, but the report has sparked widespread buzz on social media.

As fans wait for the duo to either confirm the news or dismiss the rumours, here’s a look back at how the speculation began.

In August last year, Mrunal was seen warmly greeting Dhanush when he arrived at the premiere of her film Son of Sardaar 2. Videos from the event surfaced, with netizens claiming that the actor had attended the screening specifically to support her.

The dating rumours gained further traction after a clip from the Son of Sardaar 2 screening showed Dhanush and Mrunal appearing to hold hands and whisper to each other. Fans also noted that Mrunal attended the wrap-up party of Dhanush’s film Tere Ishq Mein, despite not being associated with the project.

Fuel was added to the speculation when Mrunal began following Dhanush’s sisters on Instagram, with the family members following her back.

The Dating speculation first circulated in August 2025, when Dhanush made multiple appearances linked to Mrunal.

Several entertainment portals later claimed that unnamed sources had confirmed the actors were dating and keeping their relationship low-key, alleging that they had met at an industry event and had been spotted together at multiple gatherings. However, these claims remain unverified.