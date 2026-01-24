New Delhi: Speculation around Bollywood actor Dhanush and actress Mrunal Thakur’s personal life has once again captured social media attention, following reports that the couple is dating and supposedly planning to marry. Social media buzz suggested that the two were set to tie the knot on February 14, 2026, sparking excitement among fans. However, a source close to Mrunal Thakur had previously dismissed these claims, calling them unfounded.

Viral Wedding Video Creates Confusion

The rumours intensified after a video surfaced online showing Dhanush and Mrunal apparently participating in a traditional South Indian wedding ceremony. The video also features notable celebrities such as Trisha, Shruti Haasan, Anirudh Ravichander, Ajith Kumar, Dulquer Salmaan, and Thalapathy Vijay, making the clip appear authentic at first glance.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Also Read | Do Deewane Seher Mein first song ‘Aasma Aasma’ out: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur bring soulful romance to life

Despite its realistic portrayal, social media users reacted to the clip with amusement and scepticism. One netizen commented, “Great AI work…Ajith was in Dubai on this date.” Another wrote, “Marriage is also fine, dude…See how Vijay and Ajith are standing behind everything.” A third user joked, “Even Dhanush is in shock.”

Sources Deny Wedding Rumours

A few days prior to the viral video, a source had informed Hindustan Times that Mrunal Thakur is not getting married next month, reiterating that all marriage-related rumours were baseless. The actress herself has not commented publicly on the video, but insiders describe it as “purely fabricated content” meant to generate online buzz.

Mrunal Thakur’s Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Mrunal Thakur remains busy with several upcoming films. She is set to appear in Do Deewane Seher Mein, Dacoit: A Love Story, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Pooja Meri Jaan, and a highly anticipated project with Allu Arjun directed by Atlee, generating excitement among fans for her continued rise in Bollywood.