TERE ISHK MEIN

Dhanush Calls Love An ‘Overrated Emotion’ At Tere Ishk Mein Trailer Launch After Divorce From Aishwarya Rajinikanth

Actor Dhanush referred to love as an "overrated emotion" during the trailer launch event for his upcoming film, Tere Ishk Mein.

Last Updated: Nov 15, 2025, 04:57 PM IST
Dhanush Calls Love An ‘Overrated Emotion’ At Tere Ishk Mein Trailer Launch After Divorce From Aishwarya Rajinikanth(Source: X)

New Delhi: At the trailer launch of Tere Ishk Mein, starring Dhanush and Kriti Sanon, the actor’s unexpected take on love left fans surprised. When the lead pair was asked about their views on love, both hesitated initially but eventually gave candid answers.

When Kriti nudged Dhanush to respond first, he began with, “I don’t know.”
As someone in the audience joked that he was “too young” to explain love, Dhanush replied, “I think it’s just another overrated emotion.” His remark drew stunned reactions, with the crowd responding with audible “oohs” and “aahs.”

Kriti chimed in, saying that Dhanush’s on-screen character Shankar would disagree with that, to which the actor responded, “I already said I am nothing like him.”

Dhanush and Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s Divorce

Dhanush and Aishwarya, the daughter of superstar Rajinikanth, married in 2004 in a grand ceremony in Chennai. After 18 years together, they announced their separation through a joint statement.

The statement read: “18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other… Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate. Aishwaryaa/Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand each other as individuals. Please respect our decision and give us the needed privacy.”

On the Work Front

Dhanush recently starred in Sekhar Kammula’s Telugu–Tamil bilingual Kuberaa, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna and Jim Sarbh. He also directed, produced and acted in Idli Kadai, featuring Nithya Menen and Arun Vijay. Tere Ishk Mein is set to release in theatres on November 28. Additionally, Dhanush has an upcoming untitled project with Vignesh Raja and is working on an Ilaiyaraaja biopic.

