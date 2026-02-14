Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016832https://zeenews.india.com/people/dhanush-faces-legal-trouble-as-production-house-demands-rs-20-crore-for-stalling-film-midway-involving-nagarjuna-akkineni-and-sj-suryah-report-3016832.html
NewsEntertainmentPeopleDhanush faces legal trouble as production house demands Rs 20 crore for stalling film midway, involving Nagarjuna Akkineni and SJ Suryah: Report
DHANUSH

Dhanush faces legal trouble as production house demands Rs 20 crore for stalling film midway, involving Nagarjuna Akkineni and SJ Suryah: Report

Actor Dhanush has remained silent amid the legal dispute, with no official statement released regarding the controversy.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2026, 12:18 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dhanush faces legal trouble as production house demands Rs 20 crore for stalling film midway, involving Nagarjuna Akkineni and SJ Suryah: Report(Image: IMDb)

New Delhi: Actor Dhanush reportedly finds himself in the middle of a legal dispute after production house Thenandal Films served him a legal notice concerning a long-delayed film. The company is seeking Rs 20 crore in compensation, citing significant financial losses due to the prolonged halt of the project.

Production House Claims Actor Failed Commitments

According to a report by OneIndia Tamil, Thenandal Films alleges that Dhanush had signed on for the film Naan Rudran in 2016, but did not proceed with shooting as planned.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The notice, issued through the company’s legal counsel, states that Dhanush was initially committed to both directing and starring in the film. While some changes to the plan were agreed upon, the production house claims the actor failed to deliver the complete screenplay, causing the project to stall for an extended period.

Also Read | Amid link-up rumours with Dhanush, Mrunal Thakur reacts to ‘getting married on Feb 14’ speculation

Significant Financial Losses Claimed

The complaint further notes that the production house had invested up to Rs 20 crore in advances and other expenses, including payments to stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and SJ Suryah, who were slated to appear alongside Dhanush.

The notice warns that the delay resulted in substantial financial setbacks, prompting the company to demand monetary compensation and cautioning that additional legal action may follow if its demands are not met within a specified timeframe.

Allegations of Scheduling Conflicts

Advocate A Chidambaram, representing the production house, claimed in the notice that Naan Rudran was stalled halfway because “Dhanush gave call sheets to other films without completing work on this pending project.”

So far, Dhanush has not released any official statement regarding the controversy and has maintained silence amid the legal dispute.

Dhanush’s Recent and Upcoming Projects

Dhanush’s recent films include Kuberaa, Idli Kadai, and Tere Ishk Mein (2025). The romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, starring Kriti Sanon, received mixed reviews and earned a worldwide box office collection of Rs 161.96 crore.

He is next set to appear in Vignesh Raja’s Kara, produced by Dr Ishari K Ganesh, scheduled for release this summer, and a project tentatively titled D55, to be directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Ganesh Haloi honoured
Bangladesh election results 2025
Bangladesh Polls 2026: BNP’s landslide victory puts Rahman on course for PM
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Swapnamoy Chakraborty honoured
Indian Defence
DAC clears AS-HAPS to boost India’s airpower
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Sushmita Sen honoured with ‘Maha Samman’
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 honours Iman Chakraborty
International Fleet Review
What is IFR as India Gears Up for International Fleet Review and Ex MILAN
India A lost before Pakistan game
Historic : UAE defeats India before Pakistan game on 15 February - Know Detail
personal care
Glow Goals for Valentine Week: Must-Have Highlighters for a Radiant Look
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026 Syed Kirmani
Zee 24 Ghanta Ananya Samman 2026: Honouring Syed Kirmani, India’s Crisis Man