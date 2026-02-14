Dhanush faces legal trouble as production house demands Rs 20 crore for stalling film midway, involving Nagarjuna Akkineni and SJ Suryah: Report

New Delhi: Actor Dhanush reportedly finds himself in the middle of a legal dispute after production house Thenandal Films served him a legal notice concerning a long-delayed film. The company is seeking Rs 20 crore in compensation, citing significant financial losses due to the prolonged halt of the project.

Production House Claims Actor Failed Commitments

According to a report by OneIndia Tamil, Thenandal Films alleges that Dhanush had signed on for the film Naan Rudran in 2016, but did not proceed with shooting as planned.

The notice, issued through the company’s legal counsel, states that Dhanush was initially committed to both directing and starring in the film. While some changes to the plan were agreed upon, the production house claims the actor failed to deliver the complete screenplay, causing the project to stall for an extended period.

Significant Financial Losses Claimed

The complaint further notes that the production house had invested up to Rs 20 crore in advances and other expenses, including payments to stars like Nagarjuna Akkineni and SJ Suryah, who were slated to appear alongside Dhanush.

The notice warns that the delay resulted in substantial financial setbacks, prompting the company to demand monetary compensation and cautioning that additional legal action may follow if its demands are not met within a specified timeframe.

Allegations of Scheduling Conflicts

Advocate A Chidambaram, representing the production house, claimed in the notice that Naan Rudran was stalled halfway because “Dhanush gave call sheets to other films without completing work on this pending project.”

So far, Dhanush has not released any official statement regarding the controversy and has maintained silence amid the legal dispute.

Dhanush’s Recent and Upcoming Projects

Dhanush’s recent films include Kuberaa, Idli Kadai, and Tere Ishk Mein (2025). The romantic drama Tere Ishk Mein, starring Kriti Sanon, received mixed reviews and earned a worldwide box office collection of Rs 161.96 crore.

He is next set to appear in Vignesh Raja’s Kara, produced by Dr Ishari K Ganesh, scheduled for release this summer, and a project tentatively titled D55, to be directed by Rajkumar Periasamy.