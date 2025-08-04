Dhanush Slams AI-Altered Raanjhanaa Re-Release, Raises 'Clear Objection' To Alternate Ending

New Delhi: Actor Dhanush, known for essaying the iconic character of 'Kundan' in Aanand L Rai's 'Raanjhanaa', has finally broken his silence on the controversy surrounding the film's AI version.

The 2013 romantic drama has been in headlines lately over the makers' decision to alter the film's ending with the use of artificial intelligence, sparking a heated debate among many.

Dhanush, who played the lead role, took to X on Sunday evening and shared his discontent with the same. The actor stated that the re-release of 'Raanjhanna' with an AI-altered climax left him "completely disturbed."

For the love of cinema _ pic.twitter.com/VfwxMAdfoM — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) August 3, 2025

"This alternative ending has stripped the film of its soul, and the concerned parties went ahead with it despite my clear objection. This is not the film I committed to 12 years ago," he added.

Dhanush also weighed in on the concerns regarding the use of AI to alter films and content.

"It threatens the integrity of storytelling and the legacy of cinema. I sincerely hope that stricter regulations are put in place to prevent such practices in the future," he explained.

Dhanush's reaction came after director Aanand L Rai also echoed similar sentiments on social media. Taking to his Instagram handle, Rai shared a long note to criticise the altered version.

"The idea that our work can be taken and modified by a machine, then dressed up as innovation, is deeply disrespectful. To cloak a film's emotional legacy in a synthetic cape without consent, is not a creative act. It's an abject betrayal of everything we built," a part of his message read.

The Aanand L Rai directorial came out in 2013, becoming a cult classic among fans over the years. The film's leading cast includes Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor, followed by Abhay Deol, Swara Bhasker, and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in prominent roles.