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  • /Dhanush urges students to prioritise Tamil, says not knowing mother tongue 'is an insult'

Dhanush urges students to prioritise Tamil, says not knowing mother tongue 'is an insult'

Dhanush also said that not being able to speak Tamil fluently should not be viewed as an achievement.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
Dhanush urges students to prioritise Tamil, says not knowing mother tongue 'is an insult'
Image Credit: File Photo

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