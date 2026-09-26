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Dhanush visits Palani Murugan temple with sons Yathra and Linga after National Award wins

Actor Dhanush offered prayers with his sons Yathra and Linga at the iconic Palani Dhandayuthapani Swamy hill temple in Tamil Nadu, following his recent double win at the 72nd National Film Awards.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 26, 2026, 03:47 PM IST|Updated: Sep 26, 2026, 03:47 PM IST
Dhanush visits Palani Murugan temple with sons Yathra and Linga after National Award wins
Image Credit: IMDb

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Dhanush visits Palani Murugan temple with sons Yathra and Linga after National Award wins
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