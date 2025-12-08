Dharmendra Birth Anniversary: 'Papa Is Always With Me', Sunny Deol Remembers Late Father

Mumbai: Sunny Deol expressed his love for his recently deceased father, Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8.

Saying that his dad will continue to be with him, Sunny wrote on social media, "Today is my father's birthday. Papa is always with me, inside me love you papa. Miss you. (sic)."

Sunny uploaded a throwback video of Dharmendra enjoying the serene beauty of the mesmerizing mountains, and telling him, "I am really enjoying my son, it's lovely."

Dharmendra was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after reportedly complaining of breathlessness. However, after receiving the necessary treatment, he was discharged from the hospital on November 12 and was continuing his recovery at home.

After he passed away, Dharmendra's last rites took place at Pawan Hans crematorium in Mumbai, attended by several Bollywood stars and family members.

Dharmendra's demise left a wave of shock in Bollywood.

During the grand finale of the reality show "Bigg Boss 19" on Sunday, host Salman Khan, who was also believed to be extremely close to Dharmendra, got emotional as he remembered the 'He-Man' of Bollywood.

With his eyes welling up, Salman was heard saying, “Dharmendra passed away on the 24th of November, on my father Salim Khan’s 90th birthday.”

“He was the He-Man of Bollywood, with an innocent face and the body of a He-Man, with a 60+ years of legacy,” he added. Salman further broke down more when he mentioned that Dharmendra's birthday falls on the 8th of December, coincidentally on the same day as Salman Khan's mother's. The actor also spoke about Dharmendra's funeral being handled with extreme dignity. “I have seen two funerals being conducted with full dignity to date; one was of filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya’s mother, and the second was Dharamji’s. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and the entire family of Dharmendra ji conducted the prayer meetings also with so much dignity, love, and grace. It was such a beautiful moment to see so many people celebrate his life with so much love,” he added.