Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2988709https://zeenews.india.com/people/dharmendra-cremated-in-mumbai-hema-malini-esha-deol-seen-with-folded-hands-2988709.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
DHARMENDRA DEATH

Dharmendra Cremated In Mumbai: Hema Malini, Esha Deol Seen With Folded Hands

Bollywood legend Dharmendra passed away on Monday, November 24, 2025, at the age of 89 in Mumbai.

|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2025, 04:03 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dharmendra Cremated In Mumbai: Hema Malini, Esha Deol Seen With Folded Hands (Source: X)

Mumbai: Actress Hema Malini and her daughter Esha Deol were seen with folded hands. They were captured in their car outside the Pawan Hans crematorium in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai after the cremation of Dharmendra.

 The who’s who of the industry reached the Pawan Hans crematorium. The actor, who was earlier admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, was discharged after he showed recovery. He was recovering at his Juhu residence. The actor was reportedly put on a ventilator, as he was suffering from breathing difficulties. However, he passed away on Monday.

As the news spread through the Bollywood circles, members of the fraternity paid their last respects to him. Aamir Khan and Abhishek Bachchan reached the crematorium in the Vile Parle area of Mumbai Bollywood multi-hyphenate Karan Johar remembered the late actor in his social media post. The late actor's family also reached the crematorium.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dharmendra was one of Bollywood’s most enduring and beloved stars. He was born in 1935 in Punjab, and began his career in the early 1960s, after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. In the late 1950s, Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema.

He entered the competition and was selected as the winner in 1958, chosen for his striking looks and natural charm. This victory opened the door to the film industry for him. The same talent hunt would later go on to discover Rajesh Khanna, one of Hindi cinema’s biggest superstars.

Dharmendra quickly rose to fame with his charming looks, emotional depth, and effortless screen presence. His versatility allowed him to excel in romance, action, and comedy alike. Some of his most iconic films include ‘Phool Aur Patthar’, which established him as a leading man, and ‘Sholay’, where his portrayal of the lovable, witty Veeru became legendary.

Dharmendra was a recipient of Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian award of India.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Tejas fighter jet crash
HAL Says Tejas Fighter Jet Crash An Isolated Occurrence; No Impact On Business
FBI Director Kash Patel
FBI Director Kash Patel Criticised For Sending SWAT Officers To Protect GF
Dharmendra
Dharmendra Updates Live: Veteran Actor And He Man Of Bollywood Dies At 89
fighter jets
Why Modern Fighter Jets Are Ditching the Co-Pilot Seat – Explained
Tamil Nadu bus accident
Tamil Nadu Bus Tragedy: 6 Dead, 50 Injured After Head-On Collision In Tenkasi
kerala lottery result today
Kerala Lottery Result Today 24-11-2025: Bhagyathara BT-30 Monday Draw SHORTLY
varsity jackets
Varsity Jackets That Level Up Your Everyday Style!
Technology news
Black Friday Sale: Samsung Galaxy S24 And iPhone Air Get Huge Discount- Read
Delhi air quality
Chilli Spray, Slogan For Hidma: What’s Cooking At Delhi's Toxic Air Protest
winter jackets
Puffer Jackets to Grab During the Big Winter Bonanza Sale!