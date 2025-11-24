Dharmendra Dies At 89: Priyanka Chopra, Kareena Kapoor And Others Pay Emotional Tributes To He- Man Of Bollywood

New Delhi: Legendary Bollywood actor Dharmendra, fondly known as the He Man of Indian cinema, has passed away at the age of 89. The iconic star breathed his last in Mumbai, leaving behind a remarkable legacy that spans six decades. He is survived by his first wife Hema Malini, sons Sunny and Bobby Deol, and daughters Esha and Ahana Deol.

Dharmendra had been admitted to Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital earlier this month and was discharged on November 12. On Monday, an ambulance was seen arriving at his residence.

End of an era: Celebrities mourn the demise of Dharmendra

Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed deep sorrow, calling Dharmendra’s passing “the end of an era.” Sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram along with a monochrome picture of the veteran star, he wrote, “It is an end of an era, a massive mega star, the embodiment of a hero in mainstream cinema, incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence. He is and will always be a bona fide legend of Indian cinema, defining and richly present in the pages of cinema history. But mostly, he was the best human being. He had immense love and positivity for everyone. His blessings, his hug and his incredible warmth will be missed more than words can describe.”

He added, “Today there is a gaping hole in our industry. A space that can never be filled by anyone. There will always be only one Dharamji. We love you kind sir. We will miss you so much. The heavens are blessed today. It will always be my blessing to have worked with you. My heart says with respect, reverence and love, Abhi Na Jao Chhodkar, ke dil abhi bhara nahi. Om Shanti.”

Kareena Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share two black and white pictures of Dharmendra. The first captured the late actor embracing Raj Kapoor. She added a red heart emoji and captioned the next image, “Forever in power.”

Actress Kiara Advani shared a picture of Dharmendra with a dove, white heart and folded hands emoji.

Priyanka Chopra paid a deeply personal tribute, recalling how Dharmendra and his family were among the first to welcome her into Bollywood. She wrote, “In the year 2001, my first signing amount in the movies came from Vijayta Films. One of the first Hindi movies I ever shot was under his banner with his eldest son. Him and his family made me feel welcome in the industry at a time when no one knew me. Very few people are capable of that kind of warmth and grace towards a complete newcomer who did not know anyone in Mumbai.”

She continued, “I have known the Deol family since the beginning of my career. I have worked in multiple movies with Sunny and Bobby. This feels personal, and I know many others feel the same. Some people leave behind films, some leave behind feelings. He left us with both. His presence was magnetic. This is a big loss for cinema, but his legacy is permanent. Rest in paradise Dharamji. My condolences to the entire Deol family.”

Music composer Vishal Dadlani also honoured Dharmendra’s legacy on social media.

Actress Shilpa Shetty remembered her time working with Dharmendra and shared how his humility and generosity left an everlasting mark. Posting throwback photos, she wrote, “I have had the privilege of working with many talented actors, but none with a bigger heart than yours. Your talent, charm and dashing looks were just the beginning, but your humility, simplicity and kindness were so inspiring. You were a true original, a shining star who touched so many hearts. Rest in peace you special soul. You will be missed. Om Shanti.”

Bollywood star and comedian Kapil Sharma was grief-struck upon hearing the news. Sharing an adorable picture from The Kapil Sharma Show, he wrote in Hindi, “Your passing is extremely heartbreaking. It feels as if I have lost my father for the second time. The love and blessings you gave me will always remain in my heart and memories. No one knew better than you how to win someone’s heart in just a moment. You will always live in our hearts. May God grant you a place at His feet. Goodbye Dharam paaji.”

Director choreographer Farah Khan shared a throwback picture and wrote, “May God bless your soul Dharamji. You have given us so much happiness over the years with your performances and your personality. Condolences to the Deol family.”

Actor Anupam Kher also posted a heartfelt tribute, writing, “Dharamji was undoubtedly the warmest and kindest man in the Indian film industry. He was the epitome of goodness. He was called a He Man but he had the softest and most generous heart. His large heartedness was legendary. When people talk more about a person’s nature than his acting, it means the person will become folklore. We will miss you Dharamji. You will always remain the best. Om Shanti.”

Singer Shreya Ghoshal posted her condolences with a throwback photo, writing, “Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji. His legacy will continue to inspire generations. My deepest condolences to the Deol family. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti.”

Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri wrote an emotional note on X. An excerpt read, “They do not make heroes like Dharam Paaji anymore. Handsome in a way that felt carved out of the earth, with a heart bigger than the screen he ruled. When you met him, the star did not dim, it glowed warmer. As if he was saying without words, sit down and put your burden here.”