Mumbai: Refuting the various reports of veteran actor Dharmendra's demise, actress Esha Deol has shared the health update of her father, confirming that he is currently stable and recovering in the hospital.

Taking to social media, Esha penned, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papas speedy recovery. Esha Deol. (sic)"

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The rumours around the demise of veteran actor Dharmendra have been doing the rounds since Monday evening.

Before this, Sunny Deol’s team also issued a clarification saying the actor continues to be stable.

Urging people not to indulge in spreading rumours, the team issued a statement saying, “Mr. Dharmendra is stable and under observation. Further comments and updates will be shared as available. Kindly don’t indulge in spreading false rumours regarding his health . Request everyone to pray for his speedy recovery and respect the family’s right to privacy (sic)”.

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol also visited their father at the Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai, along with other celebs such as Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan.

Dharmendra, who was reportedly put on a ventilator, is believed to be suffering from breathing difficulties.

Born in 1935 in Punjab, Dharmendra first appeared on screen back in 1960s after he was discovered through a talent hunt competition. The Filmfare magazine, in collaboration with Bimal Roy Productions, had organized a nationwide talent contest to find new faces for Hindi cinema. Thanks to his striking looks and natural charm, Dharmendra won the competition.

He soon went on to become one of the most beloved stars in the Hindi film industry, delivering some iconic hits such as "Phool Aur Patthar", "Dharam Veer", and "Seeta Aur Geeta".

He is still fondly remembered by the movie buffs for his portrayal of the lovable Veery in "Sholay".