Dharmendra Health News: IFTDA President Ashoke Pandit Files Police Complaint Against 'Unverified' Paparazzi Over Breach Of Privacy

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran superstar Dharmendra, according to reports, has been on a ventilator for the past few days.

Ever since the news of his health condition was out, paparazzi have been stationed at both his house and also at the hospital where the actor was admitted. He was discharged and taken home for further treatment on November 12.

Earlier this week, on the 11th of November, a few media portals even announced his demise and even reported in depth on it. Now Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) President Ashoke Pandit has now filed a police complaint against the unverified paparazzi for breach of privacy and decency in the case of Dharmendra.

The complaint addressed to Mr. Sunil Jadhav, The Senior Inspector of Police, read, “Dear Sir, I, Ashoke Pandit, Hon. President of the Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA), wish to lodge a formal complaint against certain unverified and scrupulous paparazzi and online media handlers who have crossed all limits of decency and ethics in the recent coverage related to the illness of Padma Bhushan, Shri Dharmendra Ji, one of the most respected legends of Indian cinema.”

The complaint further read, “It has come to our attention that certain paparazzi and digital media accounts—particularly one handle operating—have breached the privacy by entering the premises of Shri Dharmendra Ji’s residence and recorded footage and images of his family members without consent. These visuals have been circulated publicly for sensationalism and profit, without any concern for legality, decency, or emotional distress caused to the family.”

It also read, “This act is inhuman, unethical, and a gross violation of the right to privacy guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. It is not merely a moral failure but a criminal offence involving unauthorized trespass, invasion of privacy, and defamation under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.”

The complaint further mentioned, “As the President of IFTDA, representing the collective voice of the film and television community, I strongly urge your department to initiate strict action against those responsible for this shameful conduct. It is imperative that a strong precedent be set so that such violations are not repeated in the future.” It also stated, “Our film personalities are not commodities—they are human beings who deserve basic dignity and respect, especially during times of personal distress. The continued harassment and intrusion by such elements not only harms individuals but also tarnishes the integrity of Indian media and journalism as a whole.”

Ashoke Pandit in the complaint further requested the police to look into the matter. “We request you to investigate the matter urgently, identify the perpetrators, and take appropriate legal action to safeguard the privacy and safety of Shri Dharmendra Ji and his family, and by extension, the rights of all artists in the Indian film fraternity. Thanking you, Yours Sincerely, For Indian Film & Television Directors’ Association (Ashoke Pandit) Hon. President.”

The complaint letter was shared by IFTDA on its social media account, with the caption, “IFTDA strongly condemns the disgraceful and unethical conduct of certain paparazzi in their intrusive reporting of Shri Dharmendra Ji’s health. Their reckless behaviour is unacceptable and inhuman. A formal police complaint has been filed, and we demand strict action to ensure such indecency is never repeated.”

On the 12th of November, Dharmendra's daughter and actress Esha Deol had to finally release a statement to the paparazzi in which she clarified her father's exact health condition, further putting an end to his death rumours. Taking to social media, Esha wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable & recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papas speedy recovery. Esha Deol. (sic)"

On the morning of November 13, Sunny Deol, Dharmendra's elder son, was seen talking to the paparazzi stationed at his house to report on his father's health updates. With folded hands, Sunny asked the paparazzi to be sensitive and not create any chaos and ruckus.

He asked them to behave like humans and not be insensitive, as the Deol family was going through a tough time.