Dharmendra Health News Update: Veteran Actor Doing Fine At Home, 'Better Than Earlier' - Report

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is currently recovering at home after getting discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital last week, is doing fine. According to NDTV report, the 89-year-old legend is better than before.

Dharmendra's Hospitalisation

"Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am today. His family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment, management and recovery continue," said Dr Pratit Samdani. During this period, many from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, were seen checking on his health.

Dharmendra's family also issued a statement confirming his discharge and requested the media to refrain from further speculation.

Celebs Meeting Dharmendra & Family

Recently, actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and his wife, Poonam Sinha met veteran star Hema Malini and inquired about Dharmendra's health condition. Taking to his X handle, the TMC MP shared pictures from their meeting.

Along with my 'bestest half' @PoonamSinha went to meet, greet & God Bless, our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress, par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema

Our prayers are with them all & we inquired… pic.twitter.com/yc0pfHkpT2 — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) November 17, 2025

On the other hand, the coverage of Dharmendra's health by a section of the media has sparked outrage in recent days. Many celebs also expressed their displeasure over intrusion into Deol family's privacy.