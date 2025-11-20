Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2987249https://zeenews.india.com/people/dharmendra-health-news-update-veteran-actor-doing-fine-at-home-better-than-earlier-report-2987249.html
NewsEntertainmentPeople
DHARMENDRA HEALTH

Dharmendra Health News Update: Veteran Actor Doing Fine At Home, 'Better Than Earlier' - Report

Dharmendra's family also issued a statement confirming his discharge and requested the media to refrain from further speculation.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 10:15 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Dharmendra Health News Update: Veteran Actor Doing Fine At Home, 'Better Than Earlier' - ReportPic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actor Dharmendra, who is currently recovering at home after getting discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital last week, is doing fine. According to NDTV report, the 89-year-old legend is better than before.

Dharmendra's Hospitalisation

"Dharmendra was discharged from the hospital at 7.30 am today. His family is taking care of him at their residence. Pray that his treatment, management and recovery continue," said Dr Pratit Samdani. During this period, many from the film industry, including Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan, were seen checking on his health.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dharmendra's family also issued a statement confirming his discharge and requested the media to refrain from further speculation.

Celebs Meeting Dharmendra & Family

Recently, actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha and his wife, Poonam Sinha met veteran star Hema Malini and inquired about Dharmendra's health condition. Taking to his X handle, the TMC MP shared pictures from their meeting. 

"Along with my 'bestest half' @PoonamSinha went to meet, greet & God Bless, our very dear family friend, one of the finest human beings, star/actress, par excellence, artist of the highest calibre, an able Parliamentarian @dreamgirlhema," Shatrughan Sinha wrote in the X post.

On the other hand, the coverage of Dharmendra's health by a section of the media has sparked outrage in recent days. Many celebs also expressed their displeasure over intrusion into Deol family's privacy.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Associate News Editor - Entertainment

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Exclusive
DNA Decodes: US Report Targets India On Religious Freedom
Lava Agni 4
Lava Agni 4 India Launch Today Live: Check Specs, Price And Other Features
Bihar
Bihar: Amit Shah In Patna To Attend Swearing-In Of Nitish Kumar
Mumbai court
Medikabazaar Case: Mumbai Court Directs Accused To Surrender Passports
India-Bangladesh
Amid Sheikh Hasina's Repatriation Row, India-Bangladesh NSAs Meet In Delhi
DK Shivakumar
Leadership Drama Erupts In Karnataka: DKS May Quit As State Congress Chief
Technology
Niti Aayog Unveils Report on Strengthening Water Security Across 18 Blocks
Technology
Apple Announces 45 Finalists For 2025 App Store Awards
Pakistan JF-17 Block III
Pakistan Secretly Delivers Deadly Warplanes To Azerbaijan; Experts Raise Alarm
Satish Sanpal
Meet Satish Sanpal Who Built His Empire With Just Rs 80000