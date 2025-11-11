New Delhi: The iconic star of Indian cinema, Dharmendra has breathed his last at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital on November 11, his team confirmed. The veteran actor was admitted due to respiratory issues. He was 89.

On October 31 Dharmendra was hospitalised for his routine check-up. His team had stated to Hindustan Times, "There is absolutely no cause for concern. The actor is in good health and visits the hospital often for routine medical tests, which is the reason for his current stay. It seems that someone spotted him there, which has led to a frenzy among his fans, but there is nothing to worry about as he is absolutely fine."

He is survived by his wife, Hema Malini, and six children -- actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol, along with Ajeeta and Vijeta.

About Dharmendra's Works

Dharmendra, made his debut in 1960 with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere, started out his career playing common man roles in the 1960s in films such as Anpadh, Bandini, Anupama and Aaya Sawan Jhoom Ke. He also was loved for his act in Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl.

The 'He-Man' of Bollywood. With a cinematic career spanning over six decades, he has worked in more than 300 films. Dharmendra holds the record for starring in the highest number of hit films in Hindi cinema.

On the work front, Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. His next cinematic appearance is Ikkis - a biographical war drama featuring Agastya Nanda in the lead role alongside debutant Simar Bhatia. Directed by Sriram Raghavan, the film also stars Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat in pivotal roles. The film is slated to be released on December 25.