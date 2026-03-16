Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, left out from Oscars 2026 on-air tribute, only gets a mention In Memoriam segment

Oscars 2026: The 98th Academy Awards took place on March 15, 2026, continuing the long-standing tradition of honouring the finest achievements in global cinema.

Held at the iconic Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, the ceremony also featured an extended In Memoriam segment, paying tribute to actors, filmmakers, and technicians who passed away over the past year. Legends like Rob Reiner and Robert Redford were celebrated during the broadcast.

Also Read | Oscars 2026 full winners list: One Battle After Another sweeps 6 awards, Michael B Jordan beats Leonardo DiCaprio for 'Sinners'

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Dharmendra Snub Sparks Shock

However, Indian fans were surprised to see that Bollywood icon Dharmendra was omitted from the televised tribute. The veteran star did appear on the Academy’s official online In Memoriam list, but his absence from the on-air segment drew widespread attention and disappointment.

The In Memoriam segment honoured actors, filmmakers, and technicians who passed away over the past year.

The televised portion featured tributes to several prominent Hollywood figures, including Robert Redford, Rob Reiner, Robert Duvall, Catherine O'Hara, and Diane Keaton.

Ahead of the ceremony, organisers had announced plans to move beyond the traditional video montage, taking a fresh approach to the tribute.

Also Read | Oscar 2026: Javier Bardem voices `Free Palestine` message on the Academy Awards stage

Personalized Tributes

This year’s segment was divided into multiple parts, with personalised tributes for select industry figures. Director Rob Reiner, for example, was honoured by actor Billy Crystal, who starred in Reiner’s acclaimed film When Harry Met Sally.

Robert Redford received a tribute from Barbra Streisand, his co-star in The Way We Were. Streisand described Redford as a “brilliant, subtle actor” and an “intellectual cowboy,” concluding her homage by singing a few lines from the film’s iconic title song.

Actor Rachel McAdams also participated, paying tribute to fellow Canadian actor Diane Keaton.

Also Read | Oscars 2026 Best-dressed list: Priyanka Chopra, Kylie Jenner, Nicole Kidman and other celebs dazzle at the gala event - Check who wore what!

The broadcast included only a limited number of names. A more comprehensive In Memoriam list was later published on the official Oscars website.

This extended list recognised notable figures from Indian cinema, including Dharmendra, Manoj Kumar, B Saroja Devi, and Kota Srinivasa Rao. Their photographs appeared alongside international industry veterans, acknowledging their lasting contributions to global cinema.

Dharmendra, who would have turned 90 on December 8, passed away at his Mumbai home on November 24, 2025, shortly after being discharged from Breach Candy Hospital on November 12.