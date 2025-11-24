Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: From Sholay To Dharam Veer, Exploring Unforgettable Characters And Classics That Defined Bollywood’s ‘He-Man’

Legendary actor Dharmendra, who passed away on Monday at the age of 89, has been a cornerstone of Indian cinema for over six decades, captivating audiences with his rugged charm, versatility, and unforgettable performances. With a career marked by iconic roles, intense action sequences, and heartwarming romances, Dharmendra has earned his place as one of Bollywood's greatest legends.

With over 300 films to his credit, Dharmendra has cemented his status as a film icon. His journey remained a testament to enduring talent and dedication. What is remarkable is that he was never confined to one genre and achieved a balanced mass appeal, playing distinct roles across romance, action, comedy, and social drama, which helped him become one of the most commercially successful film actors in the history of Indian cinema.

Dharmendra's romantic hero image in the 1960s and early 1970s was characterised by his dashing good looks, charming smile, and soulful eyes, which captivated audiences across India. His romantic roles in films like 'Aayee Milan Ki Bela', 'Ankhen', 'Neela Aakash', 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke', 'Dil Ne Phir Yaad Kiya', 'Mohabbat Zindagi Hai', 'Pyar Hi Pyar', and 'Mamta' showcased his versatility as a leading man, effortlessly conveying yearning and tenderness. Throughout the years, Dharmendra's filmography grew to include iconic blockbusters such as 'Sholay', 'Raja Jani', 'Seeta Aur Geeta, 'Kahani Kismat Ki', 'Yaadon Ki Baraat', 'Charas', 'Azaad', and 'Dillagi', showcasing his incredible range and versatility as an actor.

As one of the greatest action stars of the 1970s and 1980s, Dharmendra delivered unforgettable performances in films such as 'Dharam Veer', 'Gundagardi', 'Loafer, Jugnu, and, of course, the iconic Sholay.

From his debut in the 1960s romantic drama 'Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere' to his recent appearances in 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' and 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', Dharmendra has consistently won audiences with his remarkable performances, defying the constraints of time and age.

Let's revisit some of his most iconic movies that made him a heartthrob to millions.

Ayee Milan Ki Bela

After working in movies like 'Shola Aur Shabnam', 'Anpadh', and Bimal Roy's 'Bandini', Mohan Kumar's directional venture 'Ayee Milan Ki Bela', also starring Rajendra Kumar, and Saira Banu, turned out to be a remarkable film of Dharmendra's career as the audience noticed his performance and he received a nomination in the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor category. In the movie, his role has a grey shade, which also makes it unique and different.

Aaye Din Bahar Ke

Another milestone film of his career was 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke';, in which he was paired with Asha Parekh. The film was a box office success due to its soulful music, scenic cinematography, and a compelling blend of romance and melodrama. The chemistry between Dharmendra and Asha Parekh in the film 'Aaye Din Bahar Ke' won the hearts of audiences and solidified his image as a versatile, charming romantic hero.

Anupama

Hrishikesh Mukherjee's poignant drama 'Anupama' features Dharmendra as Ashok, a sensitive schoolteacher with a poetic soul. The film's nuanced exploration of relationships and self-discovery is elevated by Dharmendra's masterful portrayal, which balances the character's strength and vulnerability perfectly. His sensitive portrayal of a poet showcased his versatility as an actor. The film starring Sharmila Tagore, Shashikala, Deven Verma and Surekha Pandit, won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi.

Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke

Who can forget the romantic chemistry between Dharmendra and Asha Parekh in Raghunath Jhalani's 'Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke'. The film was loved for its hit pairing, and its soundtrack, composed by the duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal with lyrics by Anand Bakshi, was a massive musical hit. Songs like "Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke," "O Majhi Chal," and "Saathiya nahi jana ki jee na lage" became evergreen classics and contributed significantly to the film's enduring appeal.

Phool Aur Patthar

Directed and produced by O. P. Ralhan, marked a defining milestone in Dharmendra's career and became one of the biggest box-office hits of its year. Starring Meena Kumari alongside Dharmendra, the romantic drama earned acclaim for the pair's compelling on-screen chemistry, which later led them to collaborate on films like Chandan Ka Palna, Majhli Didi, and Baharon Ki Manzil. The film's success not only established Dharmendra as a leading man in Hindi cinema but also made him, after Raj Kapoor, the second Indian actor to gain extraordinary popularity across the Soviet Union and Warsaw Pact countries.

Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi

It is another iconic film of Dharmendra, featuring a poignant love triangle storyline and soulful music by O.P. Nayyar. His remarkable performances were well-complemented by the powerful screen presence of Mala Sinha and Tanuja. It also features Rehman, Deven Verma and Johnny Walker in supporting roles.

Sholay

This cult classic, directed by Ramesh Sippy, is considered one of the greatest Indian films of all time. Dharmendra's portrayal of Veeru, alongside Amitabh Bachchan's Jai, is unforgettable. From his romantic chemistry with Basanti, portrayed by Hema Malini, to his friendship with Jai, everything about Veeru makes it a special character and it remains one of the most iconic films of the late star.

Satyakam

As the lead protagonist, Dharmendra portrayed the character of Satyapriya Acharya, a highly principled man who gets married to a sexual assault victim. As the film progresses, he struggles to live up to his own principles in real life. 'Satyakam' is still counted among one of his finest works in Hindi cinema. The movie won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film.

Dharam Veer

A quintessential 70s fantasy adventure, Dharam Veer blended melodrama, mythology, and flamboyant action, and Dharmendra carried the film with heroic ease. His camaraderie with Jeetendra remains one of the film's strongest elements. It is one of those movies audiences still revisit for action sequences and grand-scale spectacle.

Chupke Chupke

Hrishikesh Mukherjee's 'Chupke Chupke' (1975) is a standout film in Dharmendra's illustrious career, showcasing his impeccable comic timing and versatility as an actor. His portrayal of Professor Parimal Tripathi, a botany expert who poses as a chauffeur, is a masterclass in comedy. His subtle expressions, body language, and delivery of dialogue add to the film's humour. His on-screen chemistry with co-stars Sharmila Tagore and Amitabh Bachchan is undeniable, making their interactions feel natural and effortless.

Jugnu

It is a standout film in Dharmendra's career, showcasing his action-packed persona and emotional depth. 'Jugnu' showcases his signature style, with his action sequences and stunts adding to the film's excitement. It is a must-watch for anyone who appreciates action, drama, and romance, with Dharmendra's performance being the highlight of the film.

Dharmendra's legacy extends beyond his films to inspire generations of actors and fans. He will always be remembered as Bollywood's "He-Man", a true legend who left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.