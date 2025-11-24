Dharmendra Passes Away At 89: Makers Release Poster Of His Last Film, Actor To Star Alongside Agastya Nanda In ‘Ikkis’

Dharmendra Last Film: Dharmendra passed away on November 24 at his Mumbai residence at the age of 89. His last rites were held at the Pawan Hans Crematorium, where colleagues, friends, and admirers gathered to bid farewell to one of Indian cinema’s most enduring stars. An ambulance was spotted earlier in the day outside his home, signalling a moment the industry had long feared but wasn't prepared for.

The makers of “Ikkis,” recently unveiled a striking new poster featuring veteran actor Dharmendra. Have a look at the poster here:

The legendary actor had spent 12 days in the hospital due to severe breathlessness, shared his voice note on social media. The makers took to Instagram to share the new poster featuring the ‘Sholay’ actor and captioned it as, “Fathers raise sons. Legends raise nations. Dharmendra ji, an emotional powerhouse as the father of a 21-year-old immortal soldier. One timeless legend brings us the story of another. #IkkisTrailerOutNow Ikkis in cinemas worldwide on 25th December 2025.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to Instagram to express the collective grief of the industry, calling Dharmendra’s passing “the end of an ERA.” He wrote, “A massive megastar… the embodiment of a HERO in mainstream cinema… incredibly handsome and the most enigmatic screen presence… he is and will always be a bonafide Legend of Indian Cinema.” His message echoed the sentiment of millions who grew up watching Dharmendra redefine stardom.

Several celebrities, filmmakers, and colleagues arrived at the crematorium to pay their respects. The atmosphere was sombre yet reverent, reflecting the immense influence Dharmendra had on Hindi cinema across generations.

ALSO READ | Legend Of Legends: Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Karan Johar Confirms In An Emotional Note, 'End Of An ERA'

In the latest poster, voiced by Dharmendra, who plays the role of Brigadier M.L. Khetarpal, father of Arun Khetrapal, cherishes the bravery of his late son. The actor could be heard saying, “Yeh mera bada beta, Arun. Yeh humesha ikkis ka hi rahega.”

Have a look at the trailer here:

For the unversed, Brigadier M.L. Khetrapal played a significant role in shaping his son Arun’s sense of duty. His inspiring tales of courage and patriotism deeply influenced Arun’s decision to join the Indian Army. In the film, Agastya Nanda portrays Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, who was posthumously honoured with the Param Vir Chakra for his exceptional bravery in the 1971 Indo-Pak war.

Sunny Deol’s team shared a statement confirming that the veteran actor would continue his treatment at home. The statement read, “Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family’s privacy during this time.”